Austria Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In December

Austria's producer prices increased at a faster pace December, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.

Producer prices grew 16.7 percent yearly in December, following a 15.3 percent rise in November.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.5 percent in December, same as seen a month ago.

In the fourth quarter, producer prices rose 15.3 percent annually, following a 9.6 percent growth in the third quarter.

In 2021, producer prices gained 7.9 percent.

Energy prices grew 16.6 percent in 2021 and intermediate goods prices gained 9.7 percent. Producer prices of capital goods rose 1.2 percent and that of consumer goods by 1.4 percent.

Economic News

