Spain GDP Growth Exceeds Expectations In Q4

Spain's grew more than expected in the fourth quarter despite the weakness in household spending, flash estimate from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product grew 2 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, faster than the economists' forecast of 1.4 percent. However, this was slower than the 2.6 percent growth posted in the third quarter.

On a yearly basis, economic growth accelerated to 5.2 percent from 3.4 percent in the third quarter. The rate also exceeded the expected 4.5 percent.

In the full year of 2021, GDP was 7.2 percent higher than in 2020.

On the expenditure-side, household spending slid 1.2 percent and government spending decreased 0.4 percent on quarter. Meanwhile, gross fixed capital formation surged 8.5 percent in the fourth quarter.

Exports and imports were up 6.5 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.

