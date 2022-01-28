Eurozone Money Supply Growth Slows; Credit To Private Sector Improves

Eurozone money supply grew at a slower pace in December and the annual growth in credit to private sector improved, data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.

The M3 monetary aggregates logged a slower annual growth of 6.9 percent in December after November's revised 7.4 percent increase. However, this was slightly faster than the economists' forecast of 6.8 percent.

In three months to December, M3 growth averaged 7.3 percent, data showed.



The narrow measure, M1, comprising currency in circulation and overnight deposits, grew 9.8 percent but weaker than the 10 percent rise in the previous month.

As regards the dynamics of credit, credit to euro area residents rose 6.1 percent and that to general government advanced 11.3 percent.

Annual growth in credit to the private sector improved to 3.9 percent from 3.7 percent in November. Adjusted loans to the private sector also rose at a faster pace of 4.1 percent after rising 3.7 percent.

Among the borrowing sectors, the annual growth rate of adjusted loans to households stood at 4.1 percent, compared with 4.2 percent in November, while the annual growth rate of adjusted loans to non-financial corporations increased to 4.2 percent from 2.9 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.