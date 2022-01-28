Ireland Retail Sales Fall Further In December

Ireland's retail sales declined at a faster pace in December, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.

The volume of retail sales decreased a seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent month-on-month in December, after a 0.3 percent fall in November.

Sales of electrical goods decreased 22.5 percent monthly in December and those of clothing and footwear fell by 11.3 percent.

Retail sales fell 2.2 percent year-on-year in December, after a 14.4 percent rise in the previous month.

Excluding automobile trade, the volume of retail sales declined by 3.1 percent monthly and rose 0.3 percent yearly in December.

The retail sales value rose 3.7 percent annually in December and declined 2.9 percent from the previous month.

