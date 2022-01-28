Latvia Retail Sales Rise In December

Latvia's retail sales grew in December, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.

Retail sales gained a calendar adjusted 8.3 percent year-over-year in December.

Turnover of retail trade in non-food products accelerated 16.2 percent yearly in December and those of food products grew 1.0 percent. Sales of automotive fuels rose 4.4 percent.

Sales of clothing, footwear and leather goods rose 62.8 percent and those of retail sale of cultural and recreation goods grew by 43.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 7.2 percent in December.

In 2021, retail sales grew by 2.5 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.