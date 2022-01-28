Lowe's + Petco Store-in-store Set For Launch

Home improvement company Lowe's and pet retailer Petco Health and Wellness Co. are set to launch a pilot store-in-store program whereby a total home solution will be offered to customers by bringing home improvement as well as pet care products, services and expertise together under one roof.

This "one-of-a-kind specialty retail partnership" brings Petco shops to select Lowe's locations to offer customers trusted products, services and expertise for both home and pets in one, convenient stop at select Lowe's locations.

"Bringing Petco's pet care expertise, high-quality products, and veterinary and grooming services to Lowe's helps make it easier than ever to create healthy, happy homes for pet parents and the pets they love," said Nick Konat, Petco's chief merchandising officer.

The first Lowe's + Petco store-in-store concept is expected to open at Lowe's Alamo Ranch, Texas location in early February. The company also plans to expand to 14 additional Lowe's locations in Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina by the end of March 2022.

These Lowe's + Petco locations will offer pet parents a curated assortment of Petco's high-quality pet nutrition as well as and wellness supplies and services, including Petco's beloved owned brands like WholeHearted, EveryYay, Youly, Leaps & Bounds and So Phresh, as well as a variety of popular national brands.

This will add to Lowe's existing "pets welcome" atmosphere and selection of pet-friendly products such as STAINMASTER PetProtect carpet, dog beds, dog doors and cleaning supplies.

All these products from Petco will also be available to purchase in store or on Lowes.com to be picked up curbside, in contactless pickup lockers or at the Customer Service desk at Lowe's pilot locations at no additional cost.

Lowe's + Petco locations are also expected to offer a selection of Petco's pet services, including Vetco vaccination clinics, microchipping, prescription pest prevention, and mobile grooming at select times and locations.

Lowe's is also looking to staff these Lowe's + Petco pilot locations with knowledgeable Petco employees during peak hours to offer pet-focused guidance alongside Lowe's associates' advice on home improvement projects.

According to a recent online survey conducted by TRUE Global Intelligence on behalf of Lowe's, more than 11 million new pets entered U.S. homes since the start of the pandemic, with 67 percent of respondents having found their greatest comfort in their pets while nearly half found that comfort in their homes.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

