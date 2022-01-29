Daryl Hall Announces Solo Compilation, Tour With Todd Rundgren

Daryl Hall has announced a new solo compilation album as well as a tour with special guest Todd Rundgren this spring.

The 30-track BeforeAfter, which drops on April 1 via Legacy Recordings, will feature songs from all five of Hall's solo albums, from 1980's Sacred Songs to 2011's Laughing Down Crying.

The collection will also include never-released recordings from the popular web-television series, "Live From Daryl's House." Those performances will feature Rundgren, Dave Stewart, and more.

"I picked this collection of songs from my solo albums because I feel they encapsulate certain periods of my career," Hall said in a press release. "It also shows the diversity of working with collaborators like Robert Fripp or Dave Stewart. And, having some tracks from LFDH on it, really makes the compilation complete."

Hall and Rundgren will kick of their trek on April 1 in Chicago and conclude on April 16 in National Harbor, Maryland. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 28 at 10 am local time via LiveNation.com.

Daryl Hall / Todd Rundgren 2022 Tour Dates:

April 1 - Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

April 3 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

April 5 - Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

April 7 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

April 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

April 11 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

April 14 - New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall

April 16 - National Harbor, MD @ The Theatre at MGM National Harbor

BeforeAfter Track Listing

Disc One:

1. Dreamtime

2. Babs and Babs

3. Foolish Pride

4. Can't Stop Dreaming

5. Here Comes The Rain Again (Live From Daryl's House) with Dave Stewart

6. Someone Like You

7. Talking to You (Is Like Talking to Myself)

8. Sacred Songs

9. Right as Rain

10. Survive

11. North Star (Live From Daryl's House) with Monte Montgomery

12. In My Own Dream (Live From Daryl's House)

13. NYCNY

14. What's Gonna Happen to Us

Disc Two:

1. Love Revelation

2. Fools Rush In

3. I'm in a Philly Mood

4. Send Me

5. Justify

6. Borderline

7. Stop Loving Me, Stop Loving You

8. Eyes for You (Ain't No Doubt About It)

9. The Farther Away I Am

10. Why Was It So Easy

11. Can We Still Be Friends (Live From Daryl's House) with Todd Rundgren

12. Cab Driver

13. Our Day Will Come (Live From Daryl's House)

14. Laughing Down Crying (Live From Daryl's House)

15. Problem with You (Live From Daryl's House)

16. Neither One of Us (Wants To Be the First to Say Goodbye) (Live From Daryl's House)

