Former Patient Donates $25 Million To Find TNBC Cure

A former cancer survivor has donated $25 million to the UNC-Chapel Hill's Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center to find a treatment for triple-negative breast cancer.

Tripple-negative breast cancer has been one of the hardest cancers to cure as it has a tendency to relapse one-third of the time. This form of cancer has also proven to be the most fatal. UNC-Ch oncologist and cancer researcher Dr.Lisa Carey said, "Once it relapses, it tends to be pretty devastating pretty quickly." Dr. Carey, a Richardson and Marilyn Jacobs Preyer Distinguished Professor in Breast Cancer Research will serve as the director of the UNC Triple Negative Breast Cancer Center.

Carey said, "While research advances the past 30 years have led to new and more effective treatments for many types of breast cancer, this isn't the case with triple-negative breast cancer. The good news is this gift will be a game-changer. It provides the cancer center with the resources to expand and speed the pace of our research focused on generating insights that lead to better treatments and outcomes for women with triple-negative breast cancer."

The donation is going to be used for creating multiple professorships and three strategic research initiatives, according to the college. The initiatives will include developing less toxic and personalized new treatments, understanding the genetics of TNBC and finding new methods of treatment, and expanding the research on the effect of nutrients and metabolism on TNBC.

Dr. Carey also went on to say that the primary cancer treatments usually pair chemotherapy with immunotherapy. Chemotherapy attacks the cancer cells while immunotherapy aims at making the cancer cells vulnerable to the immune system in the body but for the lack of targetted treatments, these methods do not fare well against triple-negative breast cancer. Since TNBC does not have estrogen, progesterone, or HER2 protein, targeted treatments are useless against it.

"We should be able to find truly targeted agents ... that will take advantage of the Achilles heel of the cancer, but we don't know how to do that yet… We don't have anything to shoot at in triple-negative breast cancer."

TNBC is also infamous for being a "shape shifter" and almost always finds a way to spread. "Realizing that, we have to think about this differently," Carey added. "That's part of the reason why we're looking for novel approaches to treatment in this."

