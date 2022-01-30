Continued Support Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 75 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,645-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat supported by optimism for quarterly earnings and crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and cement companies, while the resource stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index advanced 34.35 points or 0.52 percent to finish at the daily high of 6,645.51 after moving as low as 6,603.49.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia advanced 0.86 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga increased 0.52 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia soared 4.17 percent, Bank Central Asia fell 0.32 percent, Bank Mandiri climbed 1.32 percent, Indosat lost 0.43 percent, Indocement added 0.46 percent, Semen Indonesia improved 1.11 percent, Indofood Suskes sank 0.78 percent, Energi Mega Persada jumped 1.80 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations retreated 0.90 percent, Astra Agro Lestari declined 0.51 percent, Aneka Tambang rose 0.28 percent, Vale Indonesia dropped 0.84 percent, Timah gained 0.72 percent, Bumi Resources plummeted 5.00 percent and Bank Rakyat Indonesia, United Tractors, Astra International and Bakrieland Development were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solidly positive as the major averages shook off a soft start on Friday and used a late-day rally to finish sharply higher.

The Dow surged 564.67 points or 1.65 percent to finish at 34,725.47, while the NASDAQ spiked 417.77 points or 3.13 percent to close at 13,770.57 and the S&P 500 jumped 105.34 points or 2.43 percent to end at 4,431.85. For the week, the Dow added 1.3 percent, the S&P added 0.8 percent and the NASDAQ rose 0.1 percent.

The rebound over the course of the trading day reflected bargain hunting, with the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 bouncing off multi-month closing lows. Tech giant Apple (AAPL) and credit card giant Visa (V) led the way with solid quarterly results.

Traders were also digesting a report from the Commerce Department showing core consumer price growth accelerated to a nearly 40-year high of 4.9 percent in December, while personal spending fell by 0.6 percent.

Crude oil futures settled modestly higher Friday, with prices climbing amid supply concerns. Geopolitical issues and limited output increases by major crude producers amid a surge in fuel demand contributed to the uptick in oil prices.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $0.21 or 0.2 percent at $88.82 a barrel. WTI futures, which rose to the highest level in over seven years, gained about 2 percent in the week.

