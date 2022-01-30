Australia Private Sector Credit Rises 0.8% On Month In December

Total private sector credit in Australia was up 0.8 percent on month in December, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Monday, easing from 0.9 percent in November.

On a yearly basis, credit was up 7.2 percent, accelerating from 6.6 percent in the previous month.

Housing credit was up 0.7 percent on month and 7.4 percent on year, while personal credit sank 0.8 percent on month and 3/8 percent on year and credit was up 1.1 percent on month and 8/4 percent on year.

Broad money gained 1.5 percent on month and 9.5 percent on year.

Economic News

