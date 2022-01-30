Australian Market Modestly Lower

The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Monday, giving up some of the sharp gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,000 mark, despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, with weakness in financial and mining stocks partially offset by strength in stocks.

Meanwhile, traders remain concerned over the domestic Covid-19 cases, though the daily new cases are on a steady decline. New South Wales reported 13,026 new cases and 27 deaths on Sunday and Victoria also reported 10,053 new cases and eight deaths. ACT reported 537 new cases and Tasmania reported 504 new cases.

Traders are also cautiously looking ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's first monetary policy meeting of the year on Tuesday for cues on the interest rate hike and the .

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 26.30 points or 0.38 percent to 6,961.80, after hitting a low of 6,932.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down12.60 points or 0.17 percent to 7,253.70. Australian stocks closed sharply higher on Friday.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto and BHP Group are losing more than 2 percent each, while Mineral Resources is gaining more than 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is edging up 0.5 percent. OZ Minerals is sliding more than 3 percent.



Oil stocks are higher, with Woodside Petroleum and Santos are edging up 0.5 percent each, while Origin Energy is gaining more than 2 percent and Beach energy is surging almost 4 percent.

Among tech stocks, Appen and WiseTech Global are gaining almost 4 percent each, while Zip is soaring 7.5 percent, Xero is adding 2.5 percent and Block is surging 6.5 percent.

Gold miners are mixed. Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining are edging up 0.3 percent each, while Gold Road Resources is slipping almost 4 percent, Northern Star Resources is declining more than 1 percent and Resolute Mining is plunging more than 4 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are losing almost 1 percent each, while National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking are declining more than 1 percent each.

Shares in Ansell are tumbling more than 15 percent after the personal protective equipment maker downgraded its full-year guidance.

In economic news, total private sector credit in Australia was up 0.8 percent on month in December, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Monday, easing from 0.9 percent in November. On a yearly basis, credit was up 7.2 percent, accelerating from 6.6 percent in the previous month. Housing credit was up 0.7 percent on month and 7.4 percent on year, while personal credit sank 0.8 percent on month and 3.8 percent on year and credit was up 1.1 percent on month and 8.4 percent on year. Broad money gained 1.5 percent on month and 9.5 percent on year.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.701 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a significant turnaround over the course of the trading session on Friday continuing the rollercoaster ride seen throughout the week. The major averages came under pressure to start the day but rebounded strongly to end the day sharply higher.

The major averages all posted strong gains for the day, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the rally. While the Nasdaq spiked 417.79 points or 3.1 percent to 13,770.57, the S&P 500 surged 105.34 points or 2.4 percent to 4,431.85 and the Dow jumped 564.69 points or 1.7 percent to 34,725.47.

Meanwhile, the major European all moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.8 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices settled modestly higher on Friday, with prices climbing up amid concerns of tight supplies. Rising geopolitical concerns and limited output increases by major crude producers amid a surge in fuel demand contributed to the uptick in oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $0.21 or about 0.2% at $88.82 a barrel. WTI futures, which rose to the highest level in over seven years, gained about 2% in the week.

