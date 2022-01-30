Japanese Market Modestly Higher

The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Monday, extending the sharp gains in the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 just below the 27,000 mark, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, with stock leading the charge.

Meanwhile, traders also remain concerned about the spike in domestic cases, with Japan topping 70,000 daily new cases for the fourth straight day and hitting record highs for the past almost two weeks. A majority of the 47 prefectures under quasi-state of emergency, with Tokyo expected go into virus state of emergency soon.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 245.909 points or 0.92 percent at 26,963.24, after touching a high of 26,967.44 and a low 26,541.65 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply higher on Friday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining almost 4 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is losing almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is losing almost 1 percent, while Toyota is edging up 0.5 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is gaining almost 4 percent, Tokyo Electron is adding almost 2 percent and Screen Holdings is up 1.5 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing more than 2 percent, while Mizuho Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are down 1.5 percent each.

The major exporters are mixed, with Panasonic and Canon edging up 0.5 percent, while Sony is gaining more than 3 percent. Mitsubishi Electric is losing almost 2 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Alps Alpine is soaring almost 18 percent and Z Holdings is surging 5.5 percent, while Olympus and Recruit Holdings are adding 4.5 percent. Japan Steel Works and M£ are gaining more than 4 percent each, while TDK, Japan Exchange Group and Minebea Mitsumi are adding almost 4 percent each.



Conversely, Chubu Electric Power is plunging more than 9 percent, Omron is losing almost 8 percent, Tokyo Electric Power is slipping more than 6 percent and Seiko Epson is down more than 4 percent.

In economic news, the value of retail sales in Japan was up 1.4 percent on year in December, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday - coming in at 14.656 trillion yen. That missed expectations for an increase of 2.7 percent and was down from 1.9 percent in November. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, retail sales were down 1.0 percent after rising an upwardly revised 1.3 percent in November (originally 1.2 percent). For the fourth quarter of 2021, retail sales were up 1.4 percent on year and 2.0 percent on quarter; for all of 2021, retail sales were up 1.9 percent.

Industrial output in Japan was also up 2.7 percent on year in December, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 3 percent and down from 5.1 percent in November. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, industrial production sank 1.0 percent, again missing forecasts for a drop of 0.8 percent following the 7.0 percent spike in the previous month.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 115 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a significant turnaround over the course of the trading session on Friday continuing the rollercoaster ride seen throughout the week. The major averages came under pressure to start the day but rebounded strongly to end the day sharply higher.

The major averages all posted strong gains for the day, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the rally. While the Nasdaq spiked 417.79 points or 3.1 percent to 13,770.57, the S&P 500 surged 105.34 points or 2.4 percent to 4,431.85 and the Dow jumped 564.69 points or 1.7 percent to 34,725.47.

Meanwhile, the major European all moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.8 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices settled modestly higher on Friday, with prices climbing up amid concerns of tight supplies. Rising geopolitical concerns and limited output increases by major crude producers amid a surge in fuel demand contributed to the uptick in oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $0.21 or about 0.2% at $88.82 a barrel. WTI futures, which rose to the highest level in over seven years, gained about 2% in the week.

