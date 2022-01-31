European Economics Preview: Germany Flash Inflation Data Due

Flash inflation data from Germany and quarterly national accounts from euro area are due on Monday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, foreign trade from Turkey and unemployment data from Denmark are due.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases flash consumer and harmonized prices for January and retail sales for December. Harmonized consumer price inflation is expected to slow to 5.5 percent from 6.6 percent in December.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases flash GDP data for the fourth quarter. The is forecast to grow at a slower pace of 0.5 percent after rising 2.6 percent in the previous quarter.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurozone flash GDP data is due from Eurostat. Economists forecast GDP to expand 0.3 percent sequentially, much slower than the 2.2 percent expansion in the third quarter.

At 8.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's flash consumer and harmonized consumer prices for January. Consumer price inflation is seen at 4.3 percent, slower than the 5.3 percent rise in December.

