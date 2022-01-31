Denmark Jobless Rate Lowest Since September 2008

Denmark's jobless rate fell to the lowest since September 2008, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the gross unemployment rate fell to 2.5 percent in December from 2.8 percent in November.

The gross unemployment declined by 9,400 persons to 70,900 in December from 80,400 in the preceding month.

The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, declined to 1.0 percent in December from 1.1 percent in the previous month.

Based on the LFS data, the number of unemployed persons was 156,000 in December.

