Eurozone GDP Growth Eases In Q4

The euro area grew at a slower pace in the fourth quarter, preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent sequentially, slower than the 2.3 percent expansion seen in the third quarter. The rate came in line with economists' expectations.

On a yearly basis, economic growth accelerated to 4.6 percent from 3.9 percent in the preceding quarter. But this was slightly weaker than the expected rate of 4.7 percent.

The EU27 GDP grew 0.4 percent on quarter, taking the annual growth to 4.8 percent in the fourth quarter.

According to the first estimate for 2021, GDP expanded 5.2 percent in both the euro area and the EU.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.