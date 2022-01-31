Spain Inflation Moderates In January

Spain's consumer price inflation moderated in January, the flash estimate from the statistical office INE revealed on Monday.

Consumer price inflation eased unexpectedly to 6.0 percent from 6.5 percent in December. The rate was forecast to accelerate to 6.7 percent.

The 6.5 percent inflation registered at the end of 2021 was the strongest since May 1992.

According to flash estimate, underlying inflation improved to 2.4 percent from 2.1 percent a month ago.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.5 percent, in contrast to the 1.2 percent rise in December.



EU harmonized inflation slowed to 6.1 percent annually in January from 6.6 percent in the previous month. Economists had forecast inflation to slow to 5.5 percent.

The harmonized index of consumer prices logged a monthly fall of 0.9 percent, in contrast to the 1.1 percent increase in December. Prices were forecast to gain 1.2 percent.

Economic News

