Italy GDP Growth Weakens In Q4

Italy's economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter, preliminary estimates from the statistical office Istat showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent on a quarterly basis, slower than the 2.6 percent increase logged in the third quarter but slightly faster than the economists' forecast of 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the annual growth improved to 6.4 percent from 4.0 percent a quarter ago. The rate was also faster than the expected rate of 6.2 percent.

The carry-over annual GDP growth for 2022 was equal to 2.4 percent, data showed.

