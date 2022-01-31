World Market Trends At 6 A.M. ET

Here is a snapshot of the global across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Monetary policy reviews, geopolitical tensions, surging crude oil prices, earnings updates etc. impacted market sentiment across assets and geographies at the start of the new trading week. Asian stocks finished mixed. European stocks are trading in positive territory. American stock futures are trending downwards. The Dollar Index retreated but bond yields hardened ahead of monetary policy reviews by key central banks. The Ukraine crisis, planned relaxations in Covid-related restrictions by some European nations, weakness in the Dollar and supply disruptions in Equador following an oil pipeline rupture, pushed Brent Oil prices closer to $90 per barrel. Gold increased amidst the Dollar's decline. Cryptocurrencies are declining.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 34,550.10, down 0.51%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,420.90, down 0.25%

Germany's DAX at 15,409.58, up 0.59%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,477.05, up 0.15%

France's CAC 40 at 6,976.52, up 0.15%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,156.55, up 0.47%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,001.98, up 1.07%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 6,971.60, down 0.24%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,361.44, down 0.97% (Jan, 28)

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,802.26, up 1.07% (Jan, 30)

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 1.789%, up 0.52%

Germany at -0.0085%, up 80.68%

France at 0.400%, up 9.15%

U.K. at 1.2720%, up 2.25%

Japan at 0.176%, up 1.44%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.1164, up 0.18%

GBPUSD at 1.3434 up 0.22%

USDJPY at 115.49, up 0.22%

AUDUSD at 0.7053, up 0.95%

USDCAD at 1.2734, down 0.21%

Dollar Index at 97.08, down 0.20%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (March) at $87.64, up 0.94%

Brent Oil Futures (April) at $89.32, up 0.90%

Gold Futures (February) at $1,790.35, up 0.31%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $37,296.21, down 2.24%

Ethereum at $2,550.58, down 2.78%

BNB at $372.36, down 3.54%

Cardano at $1.02, down 4.22%

Solana at $91.33, down 5.20%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News