Finland Trade Deficit Widens More Than Estimated

Finland's trade deficit widened more than estimated in November, final figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Monday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 428 million in November from EUR 241 million in the same month last year. In the initial estimate, the trade deficit was EUR 410 million.

Exports rose 31.3 percent yearly in November versus a growth of 30.9 percent in the initial estimate.

Imports gained 33.5 percent annually in November. According to the initial estimate, imports rose 32.7 percent.

Shipments to the EU countries increased 34.5 percent in November and imports from those countries rose 26.0 percent. Exports to countries outside the EU increased 27.3 percent and imports from those countries rose 44.6 percent.

