Greece Retail Sales Accelerate In November

Greece's retail sales increased in November, data released by the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Monday.

The retail sales volume increased 14.7 percent year-on-year in November, following a 7.9 percent rise in October.

Excluding auto fuel, retail sales rose 12.5 percent annually in November, following a 6.9 percent increase in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, retail sales volume declined 2.6 percent in November, after a 1.6 percent growth in the preceding month.

Data showed that retail turnover increased 19.0 percent annually in November and fell 2.6 percent from the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.