logo
Breaking News
  

Euro, Pound Appreciate As Central Bank Meetings In Focus

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

The euro and the pound climbed against their major counterparts in the European session on Monday amid improved risk sentiment, as investors looked to monetary policy meetings from major central banks after an unexpectedly hawkish Fed statement rattled markets last week.

Official data showed on Friday that the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, the core personal consumption expenditure price index, came in broadly in line with expectations for the month of December. The data helped ease some of the concerns over inflation and the possibility of a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy by the central bank.

The Bank of England and the European Central Bank will deliver their policy announcements on Thursday. While the BoE is widely expected to deliver another increase in the key interest rate, the ECB is seen maintaining its monetary policy and is unlikely to give any signals on possible rate hikes.

Earnings reports from Alphabet, Amazon and Meta Platforms are also in focus.

In Italy, Sergio Mattarella was re-elected as the President, following an eighth round of voting in the country's parliament.

The pound jumped to nearly a 2-week high of 155.33 against the yen, nearly 3-week high of 1.2542 against the franc and a 4-day high of 1.3449 against the greenback, up from its prior lows of 154.35, 1.2453 and 1.3385, respectively. The currency is likely to find resistance around 157.00 against the yen, 1.28 against the franc and 1.37 against the greenback.

The pound edged up to 0.8306 against the euro, after a drop to 0.8324 in the previous session. On the upside, 0.82 is likely seen as its next resistance level.

The euro firmed to a 5-day high of 129.10 against the yen, 4-day high of 1.1182 against the greenback and nearly a 2-week high of 1.0429 against the franc, rising from its previous lows of 128.42, 1.1138 and 1.0369, respectively. Next likely resistance for the euro is seen around 131.5 against the yen, 1.14 against the greenback and 1.07 against the franc.

In contrast, the euro was down against the aussie, at a 4-day low of 1.5826. If the euro continues its fall, 1.54 is possibly seen as its next support level.

Reversing from its prior highs of 1.7035 against the kiwi and 1.4242 against the loonie, the euro dropped to 1.6962 and 1.4205, respectively. The next possible support for the euro is seen around 1.66 against the kiwi and 1.40 against the loonie.

Looking ahead, at 8:00 am ET, German preliminary CPI for January is scheduled for release.

Canada industrial product price index for December will be released in the New York session.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Barratt Developments Acquires Gladman Developments For £250 Mln - Quick Facts
Sustainable housebuilder Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV.L) announced Monday that it has acquired the land promoter Gladman Developments Ltd. for a total cash consideration of 250 million British pounds on a debt free and cash free basis. The acquisition combines Barratt's best in class housebuilding...
Spotify To Add Content Advisory To Podcasts To Discuss COVID-19
Spotify Technology SA unveiled various steps to stop the spread of misleading information about Covid-19 on its audio-streaming service. The Swedish digital music service said it is working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about COVID-19 aiming to combat misinformation.
AuroMedics Pharma Recalls Certain Polymyxin B For Injection
AuroMedics Pharma LLC is recalling certain Polymyxin B for Injection USP, 500,000 Units/Vial to the consumer level in the United States citing the possible presence of particulate matter, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The recall includes lot number CPB200013 of Polymyxin B for Injection with an expiration date of 09/2022.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap