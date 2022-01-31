Spain Retail Sales Decline In December

Spain retail sales declined in December after recovering in the previous month, data published by the statistical office INE showed on Monday.

Retail sales decreased 2.3 percent year-on-year, reversing a 5.1 percent rise in the previous month.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales declined 3.3 percent after climbing 6.2 percent in November.

Month-on-month, retail sales were down 5.9 percent, in contrast to the 5.6 percent increase in the previous month. Food sales decreased 2.6 percent, while non-food sales plunged 10 percent.

