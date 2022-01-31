German Inflation Slows In January

Germany's consumer price inflation slowed sharply in January, mainly due to an easing in food price growth, preliminary data from Destatis showed Monday.



The consumer price index rose 4.9 percent year-on-year following a 5.3 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had forecast 4.3 percent inflation.

Food inflation slowed to 5.0 percent from 6.0 percent, while energy price growth accelerated to 20.5 percent from 18.3 percent.



Services costs rose 3.0 percent annually after a 3.1 percent increase in the previous month. Rents grew 1.4 percent, same as in the previous month.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 0.4 percent in January, while economists were looking for a 0.3 percent fall.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 5.1 percent annually, same as in December. Economists had expected a 4.7 percent increase.



On a month-on-month basis, the EU measure of inflation climbed 0.9 percent in January, defying expectations for a 0.4 percent fall.



Destatis said the inflation rate remains high despite the absence of the base effects caused in 2021 by the temporary reduction of value added tax rates and the sharp decline in mineral oil product prices in 2020.



Crisis-related effects such as delivery bottlenecks and significant price increases at upstream stages in the economic process as well as in energy prices continue to have an impact, the agency added.



Destatis is set to release the final results for January on February 11.

