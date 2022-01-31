South Korea Has $4.89 Billion Trade Deficit In January

South Korea posted a merchandise trade deficit of $4.89 billion in January, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.

That was shy of expectations for a shortfall of $4 billion following the upwardly revised $0.45 billion deficit in December (originally $0.59 billion).

Exports were up 15.2 percent on year, missing forecasts for an increase of 15.5 percent and down from 18.3 percent in the previous month.

Imports surged an annual 35.5 percent versus expectations for a gain of 32.8 percent following the downwardly revised 37.1 percent increase a month earlier (originally 37.4 percent).

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.