Thai Manufacturing Sector Expands In January - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Thailand swung to expansion in January, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.7.

That's up from 49.5 in December and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Manufacturing production rose in January at the fastest pace since the October 2021 survey record with Thai manufacturers reporting better domestic conditions enabling the rise in manufacturing output.

Demand conditions remained lackluster, however, with both overall new orders and exports seeing rates of decline moderate from December 2021. Anecdotal evidence suggested that lingering COVID-19 disruptions and higher costs contributed to the drop.

