Australia Retail Sales Sink 4.4% In December

The total value of retail sales in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 4.4 percent on month in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - coming in at A$31.926 billion.

That missed expectations for a flat reading following the 7.3 percent jump in November.

Individually, food retailing rose 2.2 percent on month, while household goods gained 9.2 percent, department store sales tumbled 21.3 percent and food services fell 0.7 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales were up 4.8 percent.

Economic News

