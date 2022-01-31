Australia Home Loans Jump 5.3% In December

The value of owner-occupied home loans in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 5.3 percent on month in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, coming in at A$22.47 billion.

That follows the 7.6 percent spike in November.

Investment lending rose 2.4 percent on month to A$10.34 billion, so overall home loans gained 4.4 percent to A$32.81 billion.

On a yearly basis, owner-occupied loans rose 12.4 percent, investment lending surged 73.9 percent and overall lending jumped 26.5 percent.

Construction lending was up 66.6 percent on month and 25.8 percent on year at A$2.71 billion.

