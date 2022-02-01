Germany Retail Sales Fall Sharply In December

Germany retail sales declined sharply in December, data released by Destatis showed Tuesday.

Retail sales fell by real 5.5 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in November. Economists had forecast a moderate fall of 1.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales remained flat after rising 0.5 percent in the prior month. Sales were expected to gain 1.1 percent.

Food, beverages and tobacco sales declined 4.1 percent, while non-food sales grew 2.8 percent annually.

In nominal terms, retail sales decreased 4.9 percent on month but grew 3.3 percent in December from the last year.

In 2021, retail sales increased 0.7 percent in real terms and by 2.9 percent in nominal terms.

