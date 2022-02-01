India Manufacturing Growth Slows In January

India's manufacturing sector growth eased in January, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 54.0 in January from 55.5 in December. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion.

"The latest PMI results indicated that the new wave of COVID-19 had a mild impact on the performance of the Indian manufacturing sector," Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit, said.

Factory orders rose at the slowest rate in four months and international sales increased at a weaker pace.

The overall sentiment dampened due to pandemic-related uncertainty and inflation expectations, and the confidence slipped to the lowest in over one-and-a-half years.

The number of workforce declined in January, while input inventories increased, with the rate of expansion being the lowest in five months.

Input costs increased substantially in January, but the overall rate of inflation eased to the lowest in four months. Output prices rose at a quicker rate.

Stocks of finished goods declined further in January and average lead times lengthened moderately.

