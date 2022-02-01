German Unemployment Declines Sharply In January

Germany unemployment declined sharply in January, the Federal Labor Agency showed on Tuesday.

The number of people out of work declined by 48,000 in January from the previous month after decreasing 29,000 in December. Economists had forecast a fall of 6,000.



The unemployment rate fell to 5.1 percent in January from 5.2 percent in December. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 5.2 percent.

According to labor force survey, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.2 percent in December, data from Destatis showed earlier in the day. The number of unemployed decreased 11,600 to 1.37 million.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate was 2.9 percent, down from 3.1 percent in November.

