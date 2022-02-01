Eurozone Unemployment Rate Falls Marginally In December

The euro area unemployment rate dropped marginally in December, data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate came in at 7.0 percent in December, down from 7.1 percent in November. In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 8.2 percent.

Economists had forecast the rate to remain unchanged at 7.1 percent.

The number of people out of work decreased 185,000 from November to 11.481 million. Compared with December 2020, unemployment decreased by 1.828 million.

Further, the youth unemployment rate declined to 14.9 percent in December from 15.4 percent in November. The rate was markedly down from 18.2 percent in the prior year.

The EU27 unemployment rate was 6.4 percent versus 6.5 percent in November.

