Turkey Manufacturing Growth Slows In January

Turkey's manufacturing activity grew at a softer pace in January, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Tuesday.

The headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry Turkey manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 50.5 in January from 52.1 in December. Any reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.

Inflationary pressures increased in January due to weakness of the Turkish lira. Input costs rose at the steepest pace and output price inflation eased.

Total new orders moderated for the fourth straight month in January and new export orders eased ending a seven-month sequence of growth.

Firms reduced their production and purchasing activity for the second straight month. Backlogs of work declined further.

Employment increased in each of the past twenty months in January, albeit the rate of job creation was the softest in this sequence.

Suppliers' delivery time lengthened in January.

"There were, however, some signs of pressures beginning to ease, something which firms will hope continues over the rest of the first quarter to help them in the hunt for new ," Andrew Harker, economics director at IHS Markit, said.

