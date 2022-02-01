New Zealand Unemployment Data Due On Wednesday

New Zealand will on Wednesday release Q4 figures for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 3.4 percent, with an increase in employment of 0.3 percent on quarter.

Indonesia will provide January figures for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.55 percent on month and 2.15 percent on year. That follows the 0.57 percent monthly increase and the 1.87 percent yearly gain in December. Core CPI is tipped to accelerate to 1.71 percent on year from 1.56 percent a month earlier.

Finally, most of the regional bourses are closed on Wednesday for the Lunar New Year, including South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, China and Hong Kong.

Economic News

