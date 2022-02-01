Portugal Industrial Production Rises In December

Portugal's industrial production increased in December, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.2 percent increase in November.

Production in intermediate goods increased 1.2 percent annually in December and investment output accelerated 4.3 percent.

Meanwhile, energy output declined 8.0 percent.

Manufacturing output increased 2.0 percent yearly in December, following a 0.8 percent rise in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 1.8 percent in December, following a 1.2 percent gain in the preceding month.

In the fourth quarter, industrial production declined 2.0 percent, following a 4.8 percent fall in the third quarter.

In 2021, industrial production grew 2.9 percent, after a 7.0 percent drop in 2020.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.