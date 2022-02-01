Billie Eilish Alters Happier Than Ever Tour Schedule

Billie Eilish has made a slight alteration to the Canadian leg of her upcoming Happier Than Ever world tour schedule.

Two concerts, scheduled to be held in in Montreal on February 15 and in Toronto on February 16, have been postponed "due to local guidelines and an abundance of caution," Eilish wrote on Twitter.

"Details on rescheduled dates to be announced, and all tickets will be honored for the new dates. Thank you for understanding and please stay safe," the singer tweeted.

In a subsequent post, Eilish added, "Billie's second show in Phoenix on Sunday, April 3rd has been rescheduled to Monday, April 4th due to the new date for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards." All tickets will remain valid for the new show date.

The change was made to avoid a scheduling conflict with the rescheduled Grammy awards show, which was moved to April 3.

Happier Than Ever Tour rescheduled dates:

Feb 3 Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA

Feb 5 State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA

Feb 6 Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC

Feb 8 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA

Feb 9 Capital One Arena Washington, DC

Feb 10 Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA

Feb 12 KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY

Feb 13 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA

Feb 15 UBS Arena Belmont Park, NY

Feb 18 Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Feb 19 Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Feb 20 TD Garden Boston, MA

Feb 22 Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Mar 8 Legacy Arena Birmingham, AL

Mar 9 Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN

Mar 11 Yum! Center Louisville, KY

Mar 12 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI

Mar 14 United Center Chicago, IL

Mar 15 Xcel Energy Center St. Paul, MN

Mar 16 CHI Health Center Omaha, NE

Mar 19 Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) Denver, CO

Mar 21 Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT

Mar 24 Rogers Arena Vancouver, Canada

Mar 25 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA

Mar 26 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA

Mar 29 Chase Center San Francisco, CA

Mar 30 Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA

Apr 1 T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV

Apr 2 Gila River Arena Phoenix, AZ

Apr 4 Gila River Arena Phoenix, AZ

Apr 6 The Forum Los Angeles, CA

Apr 8 The Forum Los Angeles, CA

Apr 9 The Forum Los Angeles, CA

Jun 3 SSE Arena Belfast, United Kingdom

Jun 4 3Arena Dublin, Ireland

Jun 5 3Arena Dublin, Ireland

Jun 7 AO Arena Manchester, United Kingdom

Jun 8 AO Arena Manchester, United Kingdom

Jun 10 The O2 London, United Kingdom

Jun 11 The O2 London, United Kingdom

Jun 12 The O2 London, United Kingdom

Jun 14 The SSE Hydro Glasgow, United Kingdom

Jun 15 Utilita Arena Birmingham, United Kingdom

Jun 16 The O2 London, United Kingdom

Jun 18 Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands

Jun 19 Festhalle Frankfurt, Germany

Jun 21 Lanxess Arena Cologne, Germany

Jun 22 Accor Arena Paris, France

Jun 25 The O2 London, United Kingdom

Jun 26 The O2 London, United Kingdom

Jun 28 Sportpaleis Antwerp, Belgium

Jun 30 Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany

Jul 2 Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland

Sep 8 Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand

Sep 9 Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand

Sep 10 Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand

Sep 13 Qudos Bank Arena Sydney, Australia

Sep 14 Qudos Bank Arena Sydney, Australia

Sep 15 Qudos Bank Arena Sydney, Australia

Sep 17 Brisbane Entertainment Center Brisbane, Australia

Sep 18 Brisbane Entertainment Center Brisbane, Australia

Sep 19 Brisbane Entertainment Center Brisbane, Australia

Sep 22 Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Australia

Sep 23 Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Australia

Sep 24 Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Australia

Sep 26 Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Australia

Sep 29 RAC Arena Perth, Australia

Sep 30 RAC Arena Perth, Australia

(Photo: Kelia Anne MacCluskey)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News