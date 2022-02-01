Italy Jobless Rate Falls Unexpectedly In December

Italy's unemployment rate declined unexpectedly in December, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate fell to 9.0 percent in December from 9.1 percent in November. The rate was forecast to rise to 9.2 percent. In the same period last year, the rate was 9.6 percent.

The youth unemployment rate fell to 26.8 percent from 27.5 percent in the previous month.

The employment rate remained unchanged at 59.0 percent in December and the inactive rate remained stable at 35.1 percent.

