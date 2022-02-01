Luke Bryan Announces 2022 Raised Up Right Tour

Country star Luke Bryan has announced the "Raised Up Right" summer tour covering more than 30 cities.

The tour will kick off on June 9 in Charleston, West Virginia, featuring Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock.

Promoted by Live Nation, tickets go on sale on February 4 at 10 am local time at Lukebryan.com.

"My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans," said Bryan. "So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and know you are there to have a blast along beside me. It never gets old."

Ticket presale for Luke's fan club members begins on February 1 at 8 am local time through February 3 at 5 pm local time. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning February 2 at 10 am local time until February 3 at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

The tour takes its name from the chorus of Luke's current smash single "Up," which is the sixth single from his album, Born Here Live Here Die Here.

Tour Dates:

June 9 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

July 7 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 8 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 9 — Atlanta, Ga @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 21 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 22 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 28 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

July 29 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

July 30 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 5 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 14 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 18 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre **

Aug. 19 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Aug. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 25 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Aug. 26 — Lafeyette, La. @ Cajundome

Aug. 27 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Sept. 8 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Sept. 9 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 29 — Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena *

Sept. 30 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial

Oct. 1 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union

Oct. 6 — Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center **

Oct. 7 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

Oct. 8 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Oct. 13 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum **

Oct. 14 — Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion **

Oct. 15 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Oct. 27 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct. 28 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

(Photo: Jim Wright)

