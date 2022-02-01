Luke Bryan Announces 2022 Raised Up Right Tour

Country star Luke Bryan has announced the "Raised Up Right" summer tour covering more than 30 cities.
The tour will kick off on June 9 in Charleston, West Virginia, featuring Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock.
Promoted by Live Nation, tickets go on sale on February 4 at 10 am local time at Lukebryan.com.
"My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans," said Bryan. "So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and know you are there to have a blast along beside me. It never gets old."
Ticket presale for Luke's fan club members begins on February 1 at 8 am local time through February 3 at 5 pm local time. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning February 2 at 10 am local time until February 3 at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
The tour takes its name from the chorus of Luke's current smash single "Up," which is the sixth single from his album, Born Here Live Here Die Here.
Tour Dates:
June 9 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
July 7 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 8 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
July 9 — Atlanta, Ga @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
July 21 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 22 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 28 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion
July 29 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion
July 30 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 5 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 14 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 18 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre **
Aug. 19 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Aug. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 25 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Aug. 26 — Lafeyette, La. @ Cajundome
Aug. 27 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Sept. 8 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Sept. 9 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 29 — Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena *
Sept. 30 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Sept. 9 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Oct. 1 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Sept. 9 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Oct. 6 — Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center **
Oct. 7 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
Oct. 8 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
Oct. 13 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum **
Oct. 14 — Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion Sept. 9 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater **
Oct. 15 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
Oct. 27 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Oct. 28 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
(Photo: Jim Wright)
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News