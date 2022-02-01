Swiss Retail Sales Fall In December

Switzerland's retail sales decreased in December, final data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays declined 0.4 percent year-on-year in December.

On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales decreased 2.0 percent in December.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell 6.9 percent yearly in December, while sales of non-food grew 2.9 percent, the agency said.

In nominal terms, retail sales decreased 1.8 percent annually in December and declined 2.2 percent from a month ago.

In 2021, retail sales increased 0.8 percent.

