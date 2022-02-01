Swiss Consumer Confidence Weakens In January

Switzerland's consumer confidence weakened in the backdrop of less positive economic outlook and rising inflationary pressures, results of a quarterly survey by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs or SECO showed Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index eased to -3.6 in the January survey from +3.5 in the previous round. The reading fell back into negative territory after two positive quarters.



The index reflecting households' economic expectations over the next 12 months dropped sharply to 21.0 from 43.4.



However, the reading remains clearly above the long-term average of -9.0 suggesting that respondents continue to expect the economic recovery to sustain.



Households viewed the labor market situation as favorable as the relevant sub-index climbed to -59, returning to the long-term average for the first time since the pandemic. Unemployment figures are also expected to improved over the next 12 months.

Consumers' financial expectations for the next 12 months weakened with the corresponding index falling to -3.2 from -0.8. Their assessment of the past financial situation also weakened.



"This assessment is probably due in particular to higher consumer prices, which are reducing the purchasing power of Swiss households," SECO said.



Swiss consumers were more pessimistic regarding making big purchases, mostly due to rising price pressures. The corresponding index fell to -22.7 from -18.5.

