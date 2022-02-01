42% Fall In US Covid Cases In Last Fortnight

Coronavirus infections in the United Sates reduced by 42 percent in the last fortnight, according to data compiled by the New York Times.

The latest weekly average in cases is 4,69,931, the lowest in a month.

With 608201 new cases reported on Monday, the total number of people infected with in the U.S. has risen to 74,943,050, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Covid hospitalizations also continued its downtrend nationally.

The number of people admitted with coronavirus infection in the country's hospitals has fallen to 142,608.

With 2423 casualties, the national total increased to 886,691.

California continues to report overwhelming number of cases every day. The worst-affected state reported an additional 124000 positive cases Monday.

The most number of casualties were reported in Florida, 310.

46,242,222 people in the country have recovered from the disease so far.

As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 211,818,885 Americans, or 63.8 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.4 percent of people above 65.

41.5 percent of the eligible population, or more than 88 million people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer bug.

Meanwhile, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson called on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the federal government to provide clearer guidance for the public as COVID-19 moves from the pandemic stage to more of an endemic virus that the nation has to live with for some time.

"We need the CDC to help us to have the right standards to end this pandemic and move to more endemic status," Hutchinson said during a meeting of the National Governors Association with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"And so that's an important element that we as governors, in a bipartisan way, hope that the CDC can be helpful to define that more clearly. We want to go from today to more normal," added the Republican Governor, who is also the Chairman of the association.

