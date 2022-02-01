Eurozone Banks Expect Credit Standards For Business Loans To Remain Unchanged In Q1: ECB Survey

Euro area banks expect the credit standards for loans to firms to remain broadly unchanged in the first quarter of the year after a modest tightening in the previous quarter, results of a survey by the European Central Bank showed Tuesday.



Bank expect to tighten the credit standards for housing loans in the first quarter after they were left unchanged in the previous three months, the quarterly Euro Area Bank Lending Survey showed.



Credit standards for consumer credit are expected to ease further in the first quarter.



"Banks had a generally benign view of firms' and households' credit risks based on an overall positive assessment of the economic outlook, despite the current pandemic situation and the dampening impact of supply bottlenecks," the ECB said.



Net demand for loans to firms and households is expected to continue to increase in the first quarter, the survey said.



The January 2022 survey was conducted between December 13 and January 11 among 152 banks.

