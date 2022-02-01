New Study Reveals Lactic Acid Weakens Immunotherapy Treatment Against Cancer

Detailed research about cancer has revealed that lactic acid or lactate is produced in large quantities by cancer cells and this lactic acid is known to fight against any cure for tumors. Till now, very little was known about this process. However, now research conducted by Prof Jo Van Ginderachter, immunologist and cancer researcher at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel in association with other researchers found the answer, and these were published in the famous journal Cell Reports.

Commenting on the findings, Van Ginderachter said, "We found that macrophages, a specific type of immune cells, use lactic acid as a source of energy. Macrophages are present in large numbers in tumors but are, as it were, misled by the tumor to help it grow. With the lactic acid of the cancer cells, the macrophages keep themselves alive but eventually develop into tumor-promoting cells. Under the influence of the lactic acid, the macrophages paralyze other 'killer' immune cells that can recognize and destroy the cancer cells, thereby helping to weaken the tumor immunity."

As per the study findings, the macrophages thus ultimately contribute to the resistance of tumors to immunotherapy.

According to research, the strong presence of lactic acid in tumors can have several consequences for immunotherapy as in that process, the body's own 'killer' immune cells are sent to counter-attack cancer cells. This type of therapy is known to work well against skin cancer and many cases of lung cancer, but in reality, only a few patients respond to this form of treatment. One of the reasons why this happens is because the macrophages use up the lactic acid in the tumor and, as a result, switch off the 'killer immune cells' needed for immunotherapy. As a result, immune-disrupting cells like the macrophages need to be suppressed and still improve the success rate of immunotherapy."

Talking about the ways to reduce lactic acid production, researchers point out, "Cancer cells typically produce a lot of lactic acids. And in tumors you also have regions with a very low oxygen concentration, in which lactic acid can be raised to even higher levels. You can try to prevent the production of lactic acid in tumors. This is a strategy that is already being investigated in first-stage clinical trials. However, precisely because we know that in addition to cancer cells, many other cells in the tumor produce lactic acid, it remains to be seen whether these strategies will be sufficient to reduce the lactate to such an extent that its effect on the tumor-supporting macrophages is nullified."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News