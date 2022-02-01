European Stocks Close On Firm Note For 2nd Straight Day

European stocks closed higher on Tuesday, extending gains to a second straight session, with investors looking ahead to the monetary policy meetings of the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, and digesting the latest batch of economic data and corporate earnings updates.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 1.28%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX both climbed 0.96%, France's CAC 40 surged up 1.43% and Switzerland's SMI ended 1.09% up.

Among other in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey closed on firm note.

Czech Republic and Iceland edged down marginally.

In the UK market, Fresnillo, Scottish Mortgage, Glencore, Rio Tinto, Shell, Anglo American Plc and HSBC Holdings gained 3 to 4%.

Airtel Africa, IAG, BP, Lloyds Banking Group, Smurfit Kappa Group, Evraz, Rolls-Royce Holdings, IHG, CRH, Antofagasta, Dechra Pharmaceuticals and Whitbread ended stronger by 2 to 3%.

Ocado Group declined 4.85% and Admiral Group ended lower by nearly 3%, while Vodafone Group, BT Group, Imperial Brands, AstraZeneca, Rentokil and Informa shed 1 to 1.6%.

In the German market, Sartorius, Deutsche Bank, Continental and MTU Aero Engines gained 3 to 4%. HeidelbergCement, SAP, Fresenius Medical Care, Deutsche Post, Siemens Healthineers, Zalando, Merck, BMW, Volkswagen, Qiagen, E.ON, Covestro and Puma also ended notably higher.

In Paris, Technip, WorldLine, ArcelorMittal and Faurecia moved up 5 to 6%. Air France-KLM gained nearly 5%, while Safran advanced 4%.

Essilor gained nearly 4%. The maker of ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses has announced a share repurchase of up to 1.5 million shares, during the period from February 1 to March 31, for a price not exceeding 200 euros per share.

Airbus Group, Kering, Valeo, Atos, Pernod Ricard, CapGemini, Saint Gobain, Hermes International, Unibail Rodamco, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale gained 2 to 3%.

In the Swiss market, UBS shares moved up sharply after the bank announced more ambitious profitability goals and a continued plan to pare back costs.

On the economic front, Germany retail sales declined sharply in December, falling by real 5.5% on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.8% rise in November, data released by Destatis showed.

On a yearly basis, retail sales remained flat after rising 0.5% in the prior month. Sales were expected to gain 1.1%.

Germany unemployment declined sharply in January, the Federal Labor Agency showed. The unemployment rate fell to 5.1% in January from 5.2% in December. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 5.2%.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate was 2.9%, down from 3.1% in November.

France consumer price inflation unexpectedly increased in January driven by higher energy prices, provisional estimates from the statistical office Insee showed. Consumer prices grew 2.9% on a yearly basis in January, after climbing 2.8% in the previous month. Inflation was forecast to slow to 2.4%.

The eurozone manufacturing sector regained momentum in January with faster growth in production, new orders and employment, final survey data from IHS Markit showed on Tuesday.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to a five-month high of 58.7 in January from 59.0 in December. But the final reading was below the flash 59.0.

The euro area unemployment rate dropped marginally in December, coming in at 7%, down from 7.1% in November, data from Eurostat showed. Economists had forecast the rate to remain unchanged at 7.1%.

The UK manufacturing growth slowed in January, final survey results from IHS Markit showed on Tuesday. The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped slightly to 57.3 in January from 57.9 in the previous month. But the score was above the flash 56.9.

UK house price index rose 11.2% year-on-year following a 10.4% increase in the previous month, survey data from the Nationwide Building Society showed. Economists had forecast 10.8% gain.

Switzerland's retail sales decreased in December, final data from the Federal Statistical Office showed. Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays declined 0.4% year-on-year in December. On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales decreased 2% in December.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis