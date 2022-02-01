logo
Breaking News
  

U.S. Stocks Close Notably Higher For Third Straight Session

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
wallstreet aug13 01feb22 lt

Stocks showed a lack of direction throughout much of the trading session on Tuesday but managed to end the day mostly higher. With the upward move, the major averages added to the strong gains posted in the two previous sessions.

The major averages moved to the upside going into the close, ending the session near their best levels of the day. The Dow advanced 273.38 points or 0.8 percent to 35,405.24, the Nasdaq climbed 106.12 points or 0.8 percent to 14,346.00 and the S&P 500 rose 30.99 points or 0.7 percent at 4,546.54.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came as traders continue to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following a disappointing January.

Despite the strong upward move seen over the last two sessions of January, the major averages posted steep losses for the first month of the year. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 plunged by 8.9 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively, recording their worst months since March of 2020.

A positive reaction to the latest earnings news also contributed to the continued advance, with shares of UPS (UPS) soaring after the delivery giant reported better than expected fourth quarter results, provided upbeat guidance and raised its dividend.

Energy giant ExxonMobil (XOM) also showed a strong move to the upside after reporting fourth quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates and announcing a new $10 billion share repurchase program.

In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing growth in U.S. manufacturing activity continued to slow in the month of January.

The ISM said its manufacturing PMI fell to 57.6 in January from a revised 58.8 in December, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the sector. The index decreased for the third straight month, slipping to its lowest level in over a year.

Economists had expected the manufacturing PMI to drop to 57.5 from the 58.7 originally reported for the previous month.

Sector News

Steel stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the session, resulting in a 4.7 percent spike by the NYSE Arca Steel Index.

Significant strength also emerged among energy stocks, which soared even as by the price of crude oil ended the day only modestly higher.

While crude for March delivery inch up $0.05 to $88.20 a barrel, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index shot up by 4.2 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index jumped by 3 percent.

Banking stocks also turned in a strong performance on the day, with the KBW Bank Index surging by 2.4 percent.

Transportation, brokerage and biotechnology stocks also moved notably higher, while interest rate-sensitive utilities stocks bucked the uptrend.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved higher on Tuesday, although several major markets were closed for Chinese New Year. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.3 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed by 0.5 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 surged up by 1.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both jumped by 1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the session before closing modestly lower. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by 1.8 basis points to 1.800 percent.

Looking Ahead

Trading on Wednesday may be impacted by reaction to ADP's report on private sector employment, which may provide clues about the Labor Department's more closely watched monthly jobs report.

Reaction to the latest earnings news may also drive trading, with Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Advance Micro Devices (AMD), General Motors (GM) and Starbucks (SBUC) among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Google Parent Alphabet Q4 Results Trounce Street View; Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), the parent company of Google, Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter results, with both profit and revenues trouncing Wall Street estimates, driven by increased ad spending and cloud revenues. The company also announced a 20-for-1 stock split. Alphabet reported a fourth-quarter...
Valentine's Day Spending In US Expected To Rise To $23.9 Bln This Year: Survey
Valentine's Day spending is expected to increase this year to a total of $23.9 billion in the U.S. from last year's total of 21.8 billion, according to the annual Valentine's Day consumer survey released by National Retail Federation or NRF, conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics.
ExxonMobil Swings To Profit In Q4, Tops Estimates
Oil major ExxonMobil reported Tuesday a profit for the fourth quarter compared to a steep loss last year, reflecting sharply lower non-cash impairments at its U.S. upstream operations. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter topped analysts' expectations, while quarterly revenues missed them.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap