European Shares Poised For Steady Open

European stocks are set to open on a positive note Wednesday after Wall Street's main indexes crawled higher to close in the green for a third straight session overnight.



Asian followed Wall Street higher in thin holiday trade while U.S. stock futures traded mixed with Nasdaq futures climbing more than 1 percent and Dow futures slightly in the red.

Oil held near a seven-year high after a draw in U.S. crude stocks confirmed strong demand. OPEC+ meets later today amid expectations the cartel would stick with a planned increase in its oil output target for March.

Gold hovered above the $1,800 psychological level, as a correction in the dollar index and Ukraine tensions countered investor anxiety over potential U.S. central bank's swifter rate-hikes. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields struggled under 1.80 percent.

It's a relatively quiet day ahead on the economic calendar, with prelim January inflation figures for Eurozone likely to be in focus ahead of the ECB and BoE meetings.

Across the Atlantic, trading may be impacted by reaction to ADP's report on private sector employment, which may provide clues about the Labor Department's more closely-watched monthly jobs report.

U.S. stocks ended higher for a third straight session overnight after a late-afternoon rally.

The Dow and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both rose about 0.8 percent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent as investors reacted to positive earnings news and the latest data on manufacturing and job openings showing a resilient .

Google's Alphabet reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings in after-hours trading.

Advanced Micro Devices forecast 2022 revenue above expectations and General Motors forecast earnings 'at or near record levels' in 2022 while Starbucks posted earnings that came in below analysts' expectations.

European stocks rose for a second day on Tuesday ahead of central bank meetings.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 1.3 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both rallied about 1 percent while France's CAC 40 index climbed 1.4 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News