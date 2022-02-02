Romania Producer Price Inflation Accelerates Further

Romania's producer price inflation rose further in December, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index gained 33.33 percent year-on-year in December, following a 32.25 percent rise in November.

Prices in the domestic market increased 42.32 percent yearly in December and those in the non-domestic market rose 17.86 percent.

Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy accelerated by 94.43 percent annually in December. Prices for durable consumer goods grew 12.40 percent and those for non-durable consumer goods rose 7.14 percent.

Prices for intermediate goods and capital goods increased by 26.52 percent and 10.42 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 2.07 percent in December.

