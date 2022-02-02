Indonesia Inflation Rises In January

Indonesia's consumer price inflation accelerated in January, data from the statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 2.18 percent year-on-year in January, following a 1.87 percent increase in December. Economists had expected a rate of 2.15 percent.

Core inflation was 0.42 percent in January. Economists had expected 1.71 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.56 percent in January, after a 0.57 percent increase in December. Economists had expected a 0.55 percent rise.

Prices for food, beverages and tobacco rose 1.17 percent yearly in January and prices for clothing and footwear grew by 0.43 percent.

Housing, water, electricity and household fuel gained 0.51 percent and prices for household equipment and routine maintenance rose 0.79 percent.

