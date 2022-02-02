World Market Trends At 6 A.M. ET

Here is a snapshot of the global across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Earnings updates, payroll data due from the U.S, OPEC+ meeting, etc. impacted market sentiment on Wednesday. Asian stocks finished with gains. European stocks are trading in positive territory. American stock futures rallied as dovish comments from Fed officials hinted at a lack of convergence on the interest rate trajectory post the March lift off. Dollar Index continued to retreat. Bond yields eased in U.S but surged in Europe. Oil prices remain close to the flat-line ahead of the OPEC+ meeting later in the day. API data showing draw in crude oil inventories in the U.S. in the week ended January 28 limited downside movement. Dollar's decline and the lack of respite in the East European tension kept Gold prices firm. Cryptocurrencies extended gains.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 35,435.40, up 0.09%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,576.60, up 0.66%

Germany's DAX at 15,664.25, up 0.29%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,594.76, up 0.78%

France's CAC 40 at 7,127.46, up 0.39%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,240.95, up 0.39%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,533.60, up 1.68%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,087.70, up 1.17%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,361.44, down 0.97% (Jan, 28)

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,802.26, up 1.07% (Jan, 30)

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 1.791%, down 0.49%

Germany at 0.0385%, up 13.24%

France at 0.449%, up 0.22%

U.K. at 1.2985%, down 0.27%

Japan at 0.174%, down 0.29%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.1313, up 0.39%

GBPUSD at 1.3556 up 0.27%

USDJPY at 114.35, down 0.31%

AUDUSD at 0.7149, up 0.33%

USDCAD at 1.2682, down 0.03%

Dollar Index at 96.01, down 0.39%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (March) at $88.22, up 0.02%

Brent Oil Futures (April) at $89.11, down 0.06%

Gold Futures (February) at $1,802.95, up 0.08%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $38,517.23, up 0.60%

Ethereum at $2,759.61, up 0.72%

BNB at $382.47, down 0.03%

Cardano at $1.07, up 1.63%

Solana at $109.86, up 3.51%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News