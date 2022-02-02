Italy Inflation Rises Unexpectedly In January

Italy's consumer price inflation increased unexpectedly in January, preliminary estimates from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices increased 4.8 percent yearly in January, following a 3.9 percent rise in December. Economists had forecast a rise of 3.8 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 1.6 percent in January.

The monthly growth was mainly due to prices of regulated energy products that rose by 42.9 percent, and to those of non-regulated energy products, which grew by 3.2 percent.

The core inflation remained unchanged at 1.5 percent in January.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose to 5.3 percent in January from 4.2 percent in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rise of 4.0 percent.

The HICP rose 0.2 percent monthly in January. Economists had forecast a fall of 0.9 percent.

