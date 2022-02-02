Israel Looks To Loosen Medical Marijuana Restrictions To Reap Profits

Many former Israeli leaders and security chiefs are now making a new career in the country's heavily controlled medical marijuana market. They are hoping to not only make money in the local market but also pave the way for export facilities for the major marijuana producers in the country.

Israel is one of the world leaders in medical cannabis consumption and marijuana possession is decriminalized in the country. However, there are heavy restrictions concerning the research, cultivation, procession, distribution and the sale of cannabis. According to the industry experts, these tight restrictions have prohibited the domestic production of cannabis from growing into something major.

As per the Israeli ministry, more than 100,000 Israelis have permits to consume medical cannabis, which is a 16-fold rise from the last decade. This increase can be attributed to a 2019 reform, which makes it easier for doctors to prescribe cannabis for patients having chronic pain, cancer, PTSD, epilepsy and other conditions.

According to the Health Ministry estimates, medical cannabis consumption in Israel rose to 43 metric tons last year, from 28.5 million tons in 2020. Israel's medicinal cannabis market is estimated to be worth around $264 million in 2021, roughly $7 million less than the entirety of Europe, as per industry reports.

Even though there are many Israeli companies producing medical marijuana, the country still imports more than half of its supply. "Everything will change dramatically overnight if there will be legalization," Ehud Olmert, an adviser to the start-up Univo, said. He added, "In Israel alone the market would be unlimited. It would be huge."

There are more than 110 cannabis-related companies in the country, which have raised $348 million in investment since the year 2015, as per figures released by Start-Up Nation Central, a non-profit that promotes the local sector. However, Israel has maintained tight restrictions on exports, especially to major in Europe and North America. Israel exported only 663 kilograms or 1,462 pounds of cannabis last year, according to the Health Ministry.

As more countries liberalize cannabis policies, Israel's edge is gradually slipping away.

Lilac Mandeles, the Israeli CEO of the TechforCann Europe cannabis accelerator, said that while Israel is a research leader in the field of medical marijuana, the climate is "not optimal" for products and services. "Supporting early-stage initiatives is challenging in Israel in general and cannabis is no exception," she added.

Lawmakers are now working to pass legislation, which could open up regulations, which will help both businesses and consumers.

